Posted Thursday, May 7, 2020 12:00 am

Msgr. John A. Ruvo, who served as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Bronx for 24 years, died April 26. He was 93.

Msgr. Ruvo, who was pastor emeritus of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, served as pastor from 1984 to 2008.



Cardinal Dolan presided at the burial May 1 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne.



“He not only spent many years as pastor there, but he grew up there (in the Bronx),” said Msgr. Edward O’Donnell. “He was a fine pastor. He was someone looking to be helpful and gracious with others.”



Msgr. Ruvo and Msgr. O’Donnell were students together at Cathedral Prep in Manhattan and later were classmates at St. Joseph’s Seminary, Dunwoodie. They were ordained by Cardinal Francis Spellman at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1954.



“We all looked up to him, admired him and respected him,” Msgr. O’Donnell said of Msgr. Ruvo. “He was an outstanding man and a wonderful priest. He also was very considerate and supportive of priests when he could do things to help others.”



Msgr. Ruvo served as a senior priest at St. Joseph, New Rochelle, 2008-2014. He was parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes, Manhattan, 1957-1970, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Poughkeepsie, 1954-1957.



From 1970 to 1983, he held a number of archdiocesan positions: assistant chancellor of the archdiocese, director of the Archdiocesan Service Corp., secretary of the pension office and was parochial assistant at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Born in Potenza, Italy, he completed his studies for the priesthood at St. Joseph’s Seminary. He was named a monsignor in 1983.



A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.